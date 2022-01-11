March 29, 1927 – Dec. 19, 2021, passed on peacefully and naturally with loving wife Donna and daughter Sandra by his side. Survived by devoted wife of 66 years Donna (nee Selleg), loving daughters Sandra Goette Samuelson and MaryJo Johnson (Mark). Beloved Bapa of Evan and Alex Samuelson, Kelsey and Lizzy Johnson. Also survived by sister Dorene, brother Ron (Dianne), many nieces and nephews and Sandra’s former spouse, Evan and Alex’s father Richard Samuelson. Preceded in death by parents Reginald and Dorothy, sister Elaine (Bill), brother-in-law Don, longtime best friend and deer hunting partner Harold Brioschi. Special gratitude is extended to Don’s Angelic Hospice team; RN’s Cindy and Erika, Healthcare Cynthia and Shelly and Massage Brian. “Don loved and lived life to the fullest, always prioritizing love for his family. Friend to all foe to none.” Celebration of Life at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, Thursday, Jan. 13, Visitation 10–11:30 a.m., Service 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Fellowship 12:30–2:30 p.m. Memorials preferred to St. Andrews Lutheran Church Outreach Program, White Bear Lake Education Foundation Angel Fund, Hamline University Piper Athletic Association.
