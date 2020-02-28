McNeally, Donald J. , taken by the Lord on Feb 18, 2020, two days after a happy celebration with his family for his 90th birthday. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vivian Jeanne (Collins); sister, Lois Dow; He will be deeply missed by his children, Kathleen (Richard) Kotoski, Stephen, Sharon (Steven) Farnham, Marilyn (James) Burlingame, Thomas (Heidi), Colleen (Kevin) McNiff, Kevin (Nina); Lawrence (Louise); 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; many other relatives and good friends. Born in Rochester, MN. Eagle Scout. Married 1952 to the love of his life, Jeanne. Raised their family in White Bear Lake for over 33 years. Hand built their home on the North Shore in Hovland in 1973 and retired there in 1988. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hovland FD for many years. His gardens in Hovland were second to none. He enjoyed traveling and took his family on road trips Coast to Coast in U.S. and Canada. He was a reader of books, a puzzle guru, hunter and fisherman who could enjoy just taking in the beauty of nature around him. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, March 3 and will be held at St. John’s of Little Canada, 380 Little Canada Road, Little Canada, MN with visitation at church 1 hour before Mass. Interment at St. John’s Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Hovland Fire Dept, PO Box 268, Hovland, MN 55606
Latest News
- Oneka Shores Farm launches supper club, CSA to come
- Council members recognized for 2 decades of service
- Future looks ‘very good’ for Hugo
- Area businesses honored
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Centerville Council okays changes for Bayview Villas
- The Citizen: E-edition, February 27, 2020
- Basketball: Cougar girls drub Osseo 80-51
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes Council set to vote on Nadeau Acres March 9
- Hockey: Bears start strong, beat Ponies 5-3; will duel Hill-Murray for state trip
- Lions meet for some fun at the malt shop
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s office responds to 3 heroin overdoses in under 6 hours
- Bill banning TCE introduced on Senate side
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Water Gremlin requests changes to court order
- 3 area bus drivers have over century of experience
- Swans and loons will benefit from Get the Lead Out program
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls top Hastings 60-54, finish regular season 19-7
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 29
-
Feb 29
-
Feb 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.