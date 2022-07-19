Donald P. Harvey of White Bear Township died June 24 after many years of various cancers. Survived by wife of 70+ years Lois, children Kate (Stan) Gadek, Jim(Pam) Harvey, Anne(Ric) Sundal, John (Diane) Harvey, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Graduate of Murray High School, proud Marine, and St. Paul grocer, Don was an avid racquetball player, golfer and volunteer. He was always eager to help others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew his ready smile and gracious heart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.