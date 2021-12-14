Donald Fred Walz, 76, of White Bear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanna; brother, Norm; sister, Shirley; and brother-in-law, Fred. Donald will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Laura Mae; son, Doug Walz; grandsons, Marcus and Maximus; brother, Robert (Mary); sister, Ruth Ball; brother-in-law, Robert; sister-in-law, Peggy; and other family and friends.
Private services at a later date with interment at Fergus Falls Cemetery.
