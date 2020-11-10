Donald E. West, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at the Cleveland Clinic on November 5, 2020.
He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 6, 1947 to Claude and Leona (LeVasseur) West.
Donald graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1965 and Mankato State University in 1970. He was the proud owner of West Recreation Inc. located in Maryland.
Don was a nature lover and an avid outdoorsman. He was a loyal and devoted husband, a loving father and a faithful servant to our Lord. Don was definitely a “people person”.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Linda West, whom he married August 23, 1969; his children Brian (Carolynn) West and Yvonne (Robert) Reese; his grandchildren, Ian and Christian West, Nathan and Gregory DeBruyn; and his siblings Jerry (Barbara) West and Sally (Richard) Colemier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Richard (Ruth) West and Peggy Ryan.
A live-streamed celebration of life service will be planned. Details to be posted and updated on Don’s obituary at the funeral home’s website www.ctcfuneral.com.
No flowers please. Send memorials to donor’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral in Alliance, Ohio.
