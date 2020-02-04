Age 92
Of White Bear Lake
Preceded in death by daughter Peggy Dramm and 5 siblings. Survived by wife of 68 years, Barbara; children Joe, Jimmy, John, Jeff (Kathy), Susie Cameron (Brad), Jerry (Diana), Mary Hunziker (Jay), Sally, Jay & Judd; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Smith and bonus son Keith Wakefield. Memorial Mass Tuesday, February 4th at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
