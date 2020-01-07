Age 96
Of White Bear Lake
Veteran of US Navy Serving during WWII
Owner of Rooney’s Nursery, known for his sign on Cty Rd. E.
Preceded in death by wife Catherine, brothers Terry and Larry “Buck” and Sister Eileen Gorowsky. Survived by children, Tim (Rose), Peggy (Gatis) Valters, Patrick (Virginia), Dennis (Corrine), Kevin, Beth (Gary) Bosch, Jim (Amy), MaryJo O’Neal; also survived by 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Ann Koch, Dorothy Feldmann, Kathy Hagkull; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 St. Pius X Catholic Church 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake. Visitation Thursday from 4 - 6:30 p.m. also at church. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery in White Bear Lake.
