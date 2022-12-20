Dolores passed away peacefully at St. Andrew’s Village, Mahtomedi, MN, at age 94 on December 8, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Stanley, WI, on June 10, 1928 to John (Jack) Schesel and Clydie (Broughton). She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Henry (Pete) Patzke, and son Gregory. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Chuck), grandchildren JP (Megan), Sarah Fritz (Jake), Steven (Karin), and five great-grandchildren Henry, Aurora, Erik, Elizabeth, and Katherine.
In the late 1940’s she trained for a career in the airline industry, starting at PanAm in Chicago. She later moved to the Twin Cities to work for Northwest Airlines, where she met her future husband. In 1952 she married Pete and supported him through his career, enjoying travel with friends and colleagues while raising their two children. Dolores enjoyed antiques, dry flower arranging, knitting, and reading. She loved her family and never wanted to miss a gathering. Those who knew and loved Dolores will remember her quick wit and love of laughter. Thank you to St. Andrew’s Village staff for their loving care. A private Memorial Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Jude of the Lake, where she was a parishioner for 70 years.
