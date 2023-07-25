(nee Sherman), age 94, of Wyoming, Minnesota, died peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023 while surrounded by her family. Dolores was born November 30, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Francis and Martha (Dressler) Sherman. She graduated from Chicago Public Schools and went on to major in Education and Social Studies at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts Degree in 1950.
A lifelong teacher, Dolores was dedicated to learning. She continued taking courses and attending sessions to extend her knowledge to those she was honored to educate. She taught at several schools from 1973-1994, including the Mahtomedi, Minnesota School District 832, Niles, Illinois School District 71, Duluth Minnesota, Norridge, Illinois District 79, Fairbanks, Alaska. She was the recipient of many awards during her 40 years of educating. She enjoyed writing and was proud to have her stories published in Reminisce and Good Old Days magazines. Her impact in the lives of others continued until her death. She remained in touch with many of her students through Facebook and their lives brightened her life immensely over the last number of years.
