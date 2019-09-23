Robert L. "Bob" Dippel
Age 85 of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019. Survived by four children; six grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Bear Country Inn, 4940 Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake.
