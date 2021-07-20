Richard “Dick” Hiniker passed away peacefully on July 10th. He was a man that lived for love, family, and justice. Dick was born on January 28, 1933 in Le Sueur, Minnesota. He was an Eagle Scout and valedictorian of his high school class of 1951. He attended St. John’s University for a year and then enlisted in the Army and served for two years in Stuttgart, Germany. He returned after his service and completed his undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1957. While in college, Dick met the love of his life, Elizabeth. From that moment on, she became his “everything”. Dick and Liz married in August 1957 and Dick went on to Law School at the University of Minnesota. By the time of his law school graduation three years later, they had three children. They moved to White Bear Lake in 1962 and two more children followed. Dick practiced law in White Bear Lake for many, many years, finishing his full-time career at Tousley Ford. He continued working part-time for many years thereafter. After raising their children, Dick and Liz traveled extensively. Dick loved spending time with his family and many friends, working in his yard, refinishing old furniture, biking, playing tennis, and boating. His great loves were Elizabeth, his children, and grandchildren. Throughout his life Dick quietly helped people wherever he could. He never drew attention to himself and set an amazing example of humility, honor, grace and contentment. Predeceased by wife, Elizabeth (2019); he is survived by children, Lisa (Bob) Pocrnich, Kevin (Maria), Paul (Niki), Ellen (Bill Short) Hiniker, Chris (Dawn); grandchildren, Tom, Caitlin, Emily, Pat, Rylan, Maggie, Melissa, Sam, Lizzie, Jake, John, Rachel, Collin, Aoife. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Blvd and from 10 AM to the time of the mass on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake. Interment to follow the mass at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.
