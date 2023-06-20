Age 80, of Vadnais Heights.
Loving wife, mother and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her husband & children, on June 13, 2023, after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer March 2019. She grew up in Lakeland and the east side of St Paul and has lived in 5 different Minnesota cities, as well as Romania. Diane married Lloyd Hansen June 19, 1964, whom she met at East Park Baptist Church when she was 15. Survived by her husband Lloyd of 58 years; her 3 children, LyNae Marshall (Erick), Lloyd Jr. Hansen (Kristin) and Staci Wittner (Steve): grandsons Noah, Jared, Austin, Eli Hansen and Luke Wittner. Diane loved to: talk with others about Jesus; spend time with her beloved grandsons, family & many friends; write countless cards and letters of encouragement to everyone and help others. Diane leaves a lasting legacy of sacrificial love and giving. She was well loved by friends and family for her support, empathy, faithfulness and wise counsel. Her deep desire was to honor Jesus Christ in all she did.
