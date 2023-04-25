Diane Linden, age 79, of Granite Falls passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Rock Haven Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Diane is survived by her beloved husband, John Linden of Granite Falls; daughter, Angie Linden Jans of Granite Falls; 6 grandchildren. She preceded in death by parents; son, Jason Linden.
