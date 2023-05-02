Age 69, passed away in Arizona unexpectedly Jan 21, 2023. Diane is proceeded in death by her parents Edward and Pat Kieffer and son James Enmen, Jr. Diane is survived by her husband Jim of 52 years, her grandchildren Everlynn, Shaunna, Dakota, and Donny. Brothers & sisters, Ron Kieffer (Barb), Debbie Bjerk, Cheryl Worden (Mickey), Rick Kieffer (Kathy), Patty Wiberg (Steve), and Ed Kieffer, along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday May 27 2023 from 12-4 p.m. at Island Lake County Park in Shoreview, MN.
