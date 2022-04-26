Passed away suddenly on April 8 surrounded by his family. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Henry; mother, Ruth; sister, Diane Rosenberg and grandson, Tommy Lindquist. He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Elissa Hernandez; son, Kevin (Sarah) Monn; grandchildren, Danika (Dhiren) Nair, Alexa Monn, Abby (Zach) Meade, Charlie Monn and Christian Hernandez; great-grandson, Keiron Nair.
Dennis was born in Little Canada and attended and graduated from White Bear High School in 1960. He lived, worked (Polar Chevrolet) and raised his family in White Bear Lake. A Celebration of his life will be held at Indian Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, May 10 from 4-7 p.m. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.