Age 75 of Hugo. Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Brother, passed away on March 26, 2022. Preceded in death by son, Mark; parents, Henry and Anita; brother, Roger. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Julie; sons, Mike (Kim), Greg (Jeni); grandchildren, Jennifer (Tommy), Joe, Nikkole, Alex, Alison, Kevin; great-grandchildren, Riley, Jackson, Brooks, Lina; sister, Barbara Barbato; mother-in-law, Mary Handrahan; the Handrahan family; nieces, nephews other relatives & friends. Denny was a member of the Painters Local 61 Union for 50 years. He was a proud member of the Hugo Lions and was very active within the Hugo community. Denny was also a proud veteran and member of the Hugo American Legion. Above all, he loved and cared for his family. A celebration of Denny’s life was held on Sunday, April 3 at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
