Age 81 of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2022 with his family by his side; his wife cared for him faithfully over his final days.
Dennis was born Feb. 14, 1941 in St. Paul, MN, and spent his early years in Lakeland, MN, with his 3 older brothers and 3 younger sisters.
Dennis is survived by his wife Luz M.; daughters, Michelle, Missy, Barb; son, Michael; and 4 grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at South Shore Trinity Church at 2480 South Shore Blvd., WBL, MN, 55110 on Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM (visitation 10:30-11:30AM). A luncheon will be served following the service.
