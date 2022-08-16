Age 81 of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2022 with his family by his side; his wife cared for him faithfully over his final days.

Dennis was born Feb. 14, 1941 in St. Paul, MN, and spent his early years in Lakeland, MN, with his 3 older brothers and 3 younger sisters.

