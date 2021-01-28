Age 62
Of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her beloved family on January 26, 2021 after an eight-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jerome and Gloria Duffy, and her brother Gregory Duffy. Deb is survived by husband Michael; children, Brian, Christine Balasis, Jeremy (Mary), Matthew (Shannen); ten grandchildren, Dimitrios, Michael, Grace, Morgan, Hannah, Ashley, Josh, Lucy, Alex and Thessaly; siblings Geri Duffy Sanders, Daniel (Michelle) Duffy, William Duffy, Christopher (Cheryl) Duffy and Kelly (Matt) Dodge; and sister-in-law Kristin Duffy. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Church of St. Agnes. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Honsa Family Funeral , www.honsafamilyfuneral.com, 651-429-6172
