Deborah Gail Annunziata (nee Leonard), age 69, formerly of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
We lost our precious Debbie on August 6, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her daughters, Jolie (Scott Krinke) Klarich, Lisa Kay (John Gomez) Smith; granddaughter, Scotti Jo (Adam Kieger) Krinke; her beloved great grandchildren who loved their “GG”, Jeffrey Kieger, Elena Kieger; siblings, Sharon Giese, Wayne Leonard, Philip Leonard. Debbie was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jacqueline, husband, John Annunziata; mother, Vila Leonard.
Debbie grew up in White Bear Lake and was a corporate trust officer at US Bank for over 20 years. A special thanks to Debbie’s dear friends, Gail Frame, Jen Wolf, Cari Brahs, Sherry Schumacher.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Brookside Bar and Grill, 140 Judd Street, Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
