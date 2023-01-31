Age 73 - Formerly of Mahtomedi
Ended her brief journey with cancer on January 24, 2023. Preceded in death by her father, Cranford “Pete” Ingham, and her husband, Kent Charpentier. Survived by her mother, Barbara Ingham; children, Reid (Jenna), Brett (Megan), and Noelle (Mark) Destrampe; sweet granddaughters, Nora and Maddy; sisters, Nancy (Jim), Sally (Brian), Barbie (Buzz); and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Deb was an amazing mom, nana, sister, daughter, wife, teacher, and friend. She was a teacher for many years in White Bear Lake and formed a legacy as a mentor, educator, and friend. She loved crafts, reading, traveling, and most of all being nana to Nora and Maddy.
Memorial Service Saturday, February 4, 11:00 A.M. at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Avenue. Visitation 10-11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to White Bear Lake Educational Foundation Angel Fund or the Children’s Hospital Association.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services - 651-407-8300
