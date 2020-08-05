Dawn Dorothy Melcher (Doring), Age 76, passed away July 28, 2020.   Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her parents, Marvin and Katherine Doring; and her brother, Larry. Survived by her daughters, Robin, Erin (Matthew), and Renee (Derek); 5 grandchildren; and her brothers, Gary (Ursula) and Greg. Dawn graduated from Immanuel Lutheran High School, Mankato State College, and attended St. Cloud State. She enjoyed quilting, baking, volunteering, and spending time with her family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Quilts of Valor or Operation Christmas Child. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944

