66, of Hugo, Minnesota passed away peacefully, Jan. 23, 2022, after a long term struggle with liver cancer. Proceeded in death by wife of 40 years, Joni-Casserly Henning; father and mother, Albert and Grace Henning; father in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Joan Casserly; brothers Albert and Michael; brother-in-law David Wolfe. Survived by sister, Susan Wolfe and fiance’ Robert Freeman; sister-in-laws Debra (Rick) Smith and Gail Eike, and many more family and friends at work, play and life. A long time Harley and Indian motorcycle owner with Joni, and friends of the road and ride. While dedicated to his life of trucking and distribution of goods over the road in early years and local deliveries later, he was a friend of all offering an amazing wealth of knowledge and information on nearly every subject. To his family and friends David was always David now very much missed.
Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.