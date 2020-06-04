David Stevens Olson, 66 of Mahtomedi, MN, died peacefully at home May 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Dave was born June 2, 1953 to Rodney and Joyce Olson in St. Paul, MN. He lived in White Bear Lake, MN for most of his life. He enlisted in 1971 in the Unites States Navy, and served for four years on a nuclear submarine, the USS Bergall. After his tour of duty, he graduated from Hamline University, St. Paul. Dave spent most of his professional career at Medtronic as a technical writer and group leader.
He married Sara Harker-Olson in 1996, and the couple moved to Mahtomedi with Dave’s daughters Kim (Kolander) and Kelly (Meadow) from his first marriage to Sandra Long.
Dave enjoyed the outdoors, sailing on Lake Superior, jazz music, playing the piano, reading and being with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the cabin in northern MN and on Wymer Lake in Frazee, MN. Dave and Sara enjoyed travel to Europe, South America and Alaska. He and Sara attended St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in White Bear Lake.
Dave was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was fun-loving, sensitive, smart and dubbed “favorite uncle” by many nieces and nephews. His life was cut short by early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and he will be dearly missed by his wife, daughters, sister and family.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Kim (Mark) of Stacy, MN, Kelly (James) of Oakland, CA; sister Nancy Stevens (Dennis) of Red Lodge, MT; four grandchildren, and 13 nieces and nephews. A private service for family and friends will be held later this summer with interment at Fort Snelling.
