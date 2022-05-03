David S. Olson, age 71, of White Bear Lake, passed away, from cancer, peacefully while surrounded by family on April 26, 2022.
Dave was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a “Jack of all trades, master of guns.” Dave even built his own house. Dave enjoyed softball, bowling, four wheeling, and racing stock cars. He was a helper at heart and would literally give you the shirt off his back. Dave was a fighter and was stubborn til the end. He is preceded in death by father, Carl; mother, Joan (Jack); brother, Steven; and sister, Susie. He will be deeply missed by his children, Robert (Julie), Sean (Lisa), Amber (Lou) Slagle, Krystyna (Jim Holmes); grandchildren, Scarlett Slagle, Clara Slagle; brothers, Kevan, Chris, Vincent; lifelong friend, Debbie Patterson; stepmother, Kathy. A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at The Village Sports Bar, 3600 Hoffman Rd, White Bear Lake.
