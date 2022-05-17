Age 81 of Hugo. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara “Babs” and siblings Bob, Jim, and Carole.  Survived by his daughters Beth (Bob) Donohoe, Diane (Greg) Roettger, Deb (Steve) Sweetland; adored by his grandchildren David and Bryan Donohoe, Sami (fiancé Jake) and Syd Roettger, Jake and Mike Sweetland; sister Mary Schuh, and many other friends and relatives.  Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Mary Of The Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, visitation one hour before Mass at Church. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.

