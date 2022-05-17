Age 81 of Hugo. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara “Babs” and siblings Bob, Jim, and Carole. Survived by his daughters Beth (Bob) Donohoe, Diane (Greg) Roettger, Deb (Steve) Sweetland; adored by his grandchildren David and Bryan Donohoe, Sami (fiancé Jake) and Syd Roettger, Jake and Mike Sweetland; sister Mary Schuh, and many other friends and relatives. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Mary Of The Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, visitation one hour before Mass at Church. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
Latest News
- It has been a good year
- Baseball: Raiders stymie Bears 3-0
- Golden Lake Elementary: 50 years in the making
- Centerville Elementary: Student becomes the teacher
- Tennis: Mustangs beat Mayo 4-3 in top-five duel; playoffs next
- Baseball: Slipka homer in 8th lifts Cougars over Blaine
- Girls golf: Centennial 9th of 14 at Andover
- Girls lacrosse: O'Hearn leads Cougars over T-G
Most Popular
Articles
- Sport of water skiing celebrates 100-year anniversary
- White Bear and Mahtomedi students celebrate prom
- Mounds View students take action for service dogs and disabled veterans
- Exhaustive data privacy requests have bowhunters up in arms
- Project Banjo: ‘Still a lot of what ifs’
- White Bear Lake Taekwondo instructor charged with attempted murder
- Deputy retires after serving 26 years with sheriff’s office
- Lino Lakes seeking short-term and long-term solution for fire fleet
- Mahtomedi Girls Hockey to seek partnership
- Softball: Bears repel Rangers 7-2 in duel of top-five teams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.