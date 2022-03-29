Age 78 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, born in Watford, England, died March 14, 2022. Preceded in death by his beloved Afghan Hounds, Tinko, Kaz, Gracie, Gwenie and Zena. His interests and hobbies included: collecting and restoring 1920’s-1930’s floor and table lamps, golfing with friends, chemistry and “flying” Boeing 757 and 737 aircraft on his five computers using a flight simulation program. He was a Product Development Specialist in the Health Care Disinfectant Group at 3M. David was also a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry in London, UK. David was grateful for his neighbors and friends. Memorial service 11 a.m. (visitation 10-11 a.m.) Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview, Minnesota. Inurnment at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi. Memorials preferred to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
