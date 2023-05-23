Age 86 of White Bear Township. Dave passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 3, 2023.
Survived by wife of 65 years, Joyce; children, Steven (Jinxiu Li) Potter, Keith Potter and friend, Dr. Barb Gibson, Lynne (William) Swanson, Curtis Potter and friend, Jeanine Chagnon, Nancy (Scott) Stankiewicz, Cheryl (Jason Vavra) Baden and David (Kathleen) Potter; grandchildren, Lise, Danielle, Henry, Reid, Scottie, Hailey, Harry, Adam, Hobie, Lucy and Grayson; great-granddaughter, Claire; siblings, Rita Zarich, Phil Potter, Christine Potter and Anthony “Tony” (Jackie) Potter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.