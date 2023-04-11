April 26, 1943 - March 22, 2023.
David was born in St. Paul to Earle and Beverly Gray when his dad was in combat during WWII. David lived in Vadnais Heights until age 10 and then moved to Roseville. Graduate of Alexander Ramsey High School. He attended Mankato State University and the Naval Air Cadet school in Pensacola, Florida. He passed away at his home in Marine on the St. Croix.
He is survived by loving wife Kathy (Steffer), Stepson Greg, Sister-in-law Bonnie Youngquist (Steffer), Mother Beverly, Siblings Ron (Kathy), Tutti Vik (Duane), Mike, Gary (Deb), Jan Travis (Ron), Cheryl Stutsman (Jay), Joann Kriegler (John), and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father Earle Gray.
Dave was a lifelong employee of Schelen-Gray Elecric. He was an expert in auto electric repair. He generously volunteered his time and expertise doing car repairs for a car care ministry at Forest Hills Methodist Church in Forest Lake. He also volunteered at Ruby’s Pantry in Forest Lake. He was involved with the Encompass Senior Ministry at Eagle Brook Church in White Bear Lake and a Bible Study at Forest Hills Church.
Memorial Service at Forest Hills Church in Forest Lake, MN on April 29 at 1:00. Visitation one hour before service. Memorials to Forest Hills Church preferred.
