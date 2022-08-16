Age 92 of White Bear Lake, MN.
Beloved husband of Audrey for 70 years; children Mark (Linda), Barb Rinehart and Steve; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. A decorated war veteran. Visitation was held 10 – 11 AM with a memorial service that followed at 11AM on Monday, August 15, 2022 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN.
