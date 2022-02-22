July 24, 1945 – Feb.12, 2022, Darwin Maynard Mulder, 76, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on February 12. He was born and raised in Ada, Minnesota. After discharge from the Air Force, he moved to St. Paul. Darwin worked at (Miller) United Hospital for 40 years, fixing complex medical equipment. At work, home, the cabin or helping out a friend, Darwin was a fixer of anything that was broken and enjoyed every minute of it. He loved old cars, and working on old cars, the most.
Darwin is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Carol Mulder; sons, David (Nicole) Mulder and Brian (Jessica) Mulder; brother Darrel (Delores) Westcott; sister Darlene Kelm; grandchildren, Sadie, Edward, Julia, Paige and Adele; and his nieces and nephews. Darwin is preceded in death by his father Cornelius John “Casey”; his mother Edna; and his sister Carol Dullum. Services will be private. A burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lions Gift of Sight.
