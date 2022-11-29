Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother
Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Survived by children, Cindy (Jerome) Baker, Jody (Joseph) Prettner, Mark Cochran, Martin Cochran; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Olive Meyer; son, Matthew Cochran; granddaughter, Justine Parks; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cochran; brothers, Don, Dick, Bob and Dennis Meyer. Darlene was spunky and sassy, strong and independent. She overcame many difficulties early in her life, and let those challenges shape her into a kind and generous soul. She gave to pretty much any organization that would ask for donations, and was always scouring garage sales to buy winter coats to donate to kids who had none. She added a special touch by knitting hats and mittens for those kids, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.