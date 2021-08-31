October 12, 1943 – August 12, 2021, Darlene Louise Kellermann Christiansen beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend passed away on August 12, 2021 surrounded by family. Darlene was born October 12, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She attended White Bear Lake High School and then nursing school. Darlene’s senior year in high school, while working at the Avalon Movie Theater, she met the love of her life Russell Christiansen. They would hold hands through the movie ticket booth. Darlene married Russell on September 4, 1965. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2020. Darlene lived all over the world with Russell during his career in the Air Force (Ret. Col.). They had adventures in Missouri, North Dakota, Minnesota, Texas, Turkey, Ohio, and Saudi Arabia. Darlene and Russell raised a family during all of these Air Force assignments. She was a lifelong Lutheran with her parents and family highly involved with First Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and mother-in-law! Darlene had such special relationships with her children and grandchildren. They shared a love of sports, especially playing golf together and watching Judson High School Football, Aggie Football, the Minnesota Vikings, and the San Antonio Spurs. Darlene was present for the birth of all of her grandchildren and helped take care of them. The grandchildren have great memories of her! They loved her giant snack bag she would bring for them and all the kids’ movies she would have for them! She lavished all the grandchildren with the children’s clothes she bought them! She had big involvement with all their swimming and various activities.
Darlene was predeceased by her mother, Louise Molitar Kellermann; father, Raymond Otto Kellermann; brother, Raymond Kellermann; and sister-in-law, Sue Carlson. She is survived by her husband, Russell Christiansen; daughter, Dawn Zainhofsky (husband Steve); son, Brian Christiansen (wife Johanna); son, Eric Christiansen and grandchildren, Kyle Zainhofsky, Tyler Zainhofsky, Sophia Christiansen, Bailey Zainhofsky, Austin Zainhofsky, Harold Christiansen and Tessa Christiansen; sisters-in-law, Carol Kellermann, Bev Christiansen, Shirley Martinson (husband Jack); brother-in-law, Greg Carlson; nieces, Laura Ostriech, Sara Santana, Amanda Carlson; nephews, Rocky Kellermann (wife Spring), George Kellermann (wife Jen), and Scott Carlson (wife Holly).
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 2nd from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Porter Loring North Funeral Home 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232.The funeral for Darlene Christiansen will be Friday, September 3rd at 12:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church 16801 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78258, with burial to follow at 2:00 pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232 – (210) 495-8221
