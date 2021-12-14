Age 81, of White Bear Lake. Passed away on Dec. 9, 2021. Survived by her husband of 57 years Jim; children Mike, Pamela (Bradley) Johnson; grandson Derek (Tasha), great-granddaughter Harley, brother Richard Fitzpatrick. Memorial service Saturday, Dec. 18 at Noon at South Shore Trinity, 2480 South Shore Blvd, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Private interment at Fort Snelling in the spring. Graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in 1958. Worked at Webb Publishing Company and White Bear Schools. Enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim in their retirement, and spending winters in Arizona. Enjoyed music, reading, baking and taking care of others. She was a social butterfly.
Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home 651-429-6172
