Passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2021 at age 87. He met new acquaintances with a charm that was never forced, trying to talk the language of that person after asking the question, “Where are you from?” He would toss out a joke to strike up some laughter.
Good health, activity, music and study created happiness and were imperative. The amalgamation of all this made him whole. He enjoyed handball in the 1960s at the Midway YMCA , loved basketball and softball, which he played most of his life. He loved to run, ran in the St. Patrick’s Day race for 20 years and caused others to run with enthusiasm. This was a yearly event that ignited passion for family running, lasting for two generations. Golf was a lifelong passion. Was a golf coach at Mariner High School in White Bear Lake where he taught German and some literature as well.
A member of Indian Hills for 30 years. His portfolio holds seven “hole-in-ones” and was ranked senior club champion at Keller Golf Course a couple of times. Born in Edina, Minnesota, the family moved to St. Paul where he graduated from Cretin High School and St. Thomas College. Served in the US Army in Germany. Was enamored by the culture there, its people, and was caught up in its beauty. It was there that he struck up conversations in pubs and became a fledgling with their language. After receiving his masters at St. Thomas he began a career as German teacher in White Bear Lake. He loved literature and poetry, music and singing, playing guitar and piano. Learned many folk songs from his mother’s native land of Ireland. In later years he was a baritone, singing with the Silver Harmony Singers and the Giving Voice Chorus. He continued to play piano all of his life. Many friendships were maintained with the people he knew in Germany, visiting there often throughout his lifetime. He and his wife both retired from teaching to attend Northwestern College of Chiropractic and opened their own office in North St. Paul together. He leaves behind the love of his life and a “hat trick” of three children and eight grandchildren; one grandchild and one great grandchild deceased. A celebration of life will be held later.
Memorials are preferred to Giving Voice Initiative.
