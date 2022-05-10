A proud Finn. Passed April 30, 2022 at Fairview Southdale Hospital after a short illness.
Preceded in death by his father, Donald. Survived by his loving mother, Nancy; brother Matthew, nephew Nick (Shanda) and their children Clyde and Zoey; niece Kira (Nick); dear family friend Chuck; and extended family and friends. Daniel was employed by the White Bear Yacht Club.
A Memorial Service will be held at later date. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172
