Age 75, of White Bear Lake, passed away suddenly on December 2, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel, Sr. and Irene; brother, Patrick; and stepson, Nicholas Swanson. Survived by wife, Debra; daughter, Amy; son, Patrick; sisters, Judy (Terry) Morri and Joan (Denny) Mead; stepson, Matt (Sarorn) Swanson; grandchildren, Robyn, Arianna and Maliah; brother-in-law, Dick Johnson; sisters-in-law, Jan Dick and Becky Johnson; many nieces and nephews. Dan was kind, giving, and devoted all of his time to caring for others. He was a very active member of the White Bear Lake VFW Post #1782, who held many positions throughout the years, including Post Commander. Memorial Service 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 13 at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, with a luncheon to follow the service. Visitation will be held from 4-6:30 PM Monday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B, and at the church from 11 AM - 12 Noon Tuesday. Private interment St. John’s Cemetery, Little Canada, MN.

