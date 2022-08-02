Daniel G Schacht passed away July 26, 2022. He was a quiet, hardworking, family man. Dan worked his way up from delivering newspapers at age 11 in Winona to a career civil engineer at Ramsey County Public Works for 36 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 11th from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, with an eulogy at 6:00 pm at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park, Shelter #1, 4500 Rice Street , Vadnais Heights, MN.
