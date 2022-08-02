Daniel G Schacht passed away July 26, 2022.  He was a quiet, hardworking, family man. Dan worked his way up from delivering newspapers at age 11 in Winona to a career civil engineer at Ramsey County Public Works for 36 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 11th from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, with an eulogy at 6:00 pm at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park, Shelter #1, 4500 Rice Street , Vadnais Heights, MN.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.