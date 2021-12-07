Daniel “Dan” Robert Brott, 83, of White Bear Lake, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Corinne Brott. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Helen (Lewis) Brott; children, Robert (Christine Wroblewski) Brott, Lisa Brott (Dan) Kalkman, Michael (Julie) Brott, and Susan Brott (Robert Noyed); grandchildren, Eric, Nick, Jack and Samuel Kalkman, Alexander, Christian and Jacob Brott, Vincent Brott, and Kyle (Jennifer) Noyed and Emily (Tyler) Menssen; great granddaughter, Lucy Mae Noyed; brothers, Dennis (Betty) Brott and David (Valerie) Brott; and special aunt, Arlis Hanson.
Dan was born in St. Paul on Aug. 23, 1938. He graduated from Cretin High School and then went on to further his education in natural science at St. John’s University. He earned his degree in biology and education at St. Thomas College, and then achieved his master’s in field biology from St. Mary’s University.
For 37 years Dan was a high school biology and chemistry teacher, spending the majority of his career in St. Paul. He was an active member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, where he volunteered as a lector, and he and Mary served as mentors for couples preparing for marriage. Dan had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He took up woodcarving in retirement and belonged to the 911 Wood Carvers group at the White Bear Senior Center. Dan was both a teacher and a learner, with a curious mind and inquisitive nature; he was respected and respectful, kind and always a gentleman. He had a great sense of humor and sarcastic wit. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the mass. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery with a luncheon reception to follow at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to HealthPartners Hospice and the staff at Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake.
Memorials preferred to HealthPartners Hospice or St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944.
