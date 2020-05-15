Dana Hartwick, age 60, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away on May 7, 2020. Beloved mother of Rachel (Kori) Pearson, Grandmother to Xander(18), Mason(13), Kroix(11), and Makenzie(3). Daughter of Connie Halonen. Preceded in death by Edward Halonen. Sister to Jami (Roger), Wanda, Peggy (Tim), Gary (Becky), and Tricia (Kelby).  Dana will be forever remembered in the hearts of her friends and family. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.  7919 Isleton Ave S. Cottage Grove, MN 55016

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.