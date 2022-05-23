Dale Todzy, 50, of White Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his dad, Bob. He is survived by his mom, Joyce; siblings, Mitchell (Diane) Horwath, Edward (Cheryl) Horwath, Curtiss Horwath, Kaye Horwath, Bobby Jo Waldemarsen, and Babe (Jeff) Scheafer; many nieces and nephews; extended family, Michelle Becker, John, and Caleb; and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion in White Bear Lake, 2210 3rd St. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
