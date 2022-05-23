Dale Todzy

Dale Todzy

 Dale Todzy

Dale Todzy, 50, of White Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his dad, Bob. He is survived by his mom, Joyce; siblings, Mitchell (Diane) Horwath, Edward (Cheryl) Horwath, Curtiss Horwath, Kaye Horwath, Bobby Jo Waldemarsen, and Babe (Jeff) Scheafer; many nieces and nephews; extended family, Michelle Becker, John, and Caleb; and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion in White Bear Lake, 2210 3rd St.  Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.