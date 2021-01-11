(5/8/1951 - 1/8/2021)
Dale Francis Covington, Jr. of Cannon Falls, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Dale was born in Crystal City, Missouri, graduated from Crystal City High School in 1969 and went on to attend North Central University in Minneapolis. For most of his career, Dale worked in the automotive industry, including Polar Chevrolet and Tousley Ford in White Bear Lake, Harry Browns Chevrolet in Faribault, and Clements Chevrolet in Rochester.
Dale touched many lives. He never knew a stranger, just friends he hadn't connected with yet. He had a smile for everyone. Dale was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his family. He will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Amy; son, Matthew; granddaughter, Nikki; and many other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service and visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13 at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. There will also be a streaming option of the service available online.
The family prefers no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family in Dale’s memory for final expenses. You may find details about the service and leave a message or words of encouragement at www.LundbergFuneral.com. Anyone wishing to send a card to Dale’s family, please mail to: The Family of Dale Covington, c/o Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls Minnesota
