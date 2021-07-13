Age 79, of White Bear Lake. Dale passed away peacefully on October 9. Proceeded in death by wife Jean, parents Edythe and Daniel, and daughter Angela. Survived by children Catharine (Jerome), Curtiss (Kristine), Christian, Daniel (Brooke), Elizabeth (Justin), Laura (Nate); 12 grandchildren; and brother Eugene (Kathy). *CELEBRATION OF LIFE UPDATE: Service and visitation was held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Masonic Lodge 200 Plato Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55107.
*In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Laura Swanson 9441 242nd LN NE, Stacy, Minnesota 55079.
