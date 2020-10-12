Age 79, of White Bear Lake. Dale passed away peacefully on October 9. Proceeded in death by wife Jean, parents Edythe and Daniel, and daughter Angela. Survived by children Catharine, Curtiss (Kristine), Christian, Daniel (Brooke), Elizabeth (Justin), Laura (Nate); 12 grandchildren; and brother Eugene (Kathy). Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. If you'd like to send cards or flowers at this time please send to: 9441 242nd LN NE., Stacy, MN 55079.

