Cynthia Westin Johnson, WBHS Class of 1966, resident of Oakdale, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, after a long illness. Preceded in death by parents, Harold & Dolores Westin, and sister Rosemary. She is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters, and extended family.
