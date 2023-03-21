Cynthia “Cindy” Senarighi, 68, of White Bear Lake, passed away on March 4, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joan Goepfert; and sister, Jill Carlson. She is survived by her husband, Greg; children, Adam (Kelsie) and Rachel; grandchildren, Jack and Addy; brother, Scott (Kathy) Goepfert; and other nieces; nephews; family and friends. Cindy was a Registered Nurse for 25 years before she decided to pursue her Master’s degree and transitioned to a Pastor at St. Andrew’s Lutheran church for 8 years. She also was cofounder and CEO of Yogadevotion, a faith-based yoga company, since 1999. She enjoyed spending her time walking the lake and watching birds, she was most particular to hummingbirds. She loved spending time camping with her family in Washburn, WI and especially loved her grandma’s great adventures with her grandchildren. Cindy will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi, MN, with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Light reception to follow. Memorial service will be live-streamed for those who cannot join in person; link can be found on Mueller Memorial website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the White Bear Food Shelf. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake, www.muellermemorial.com, 651-774-9797
Latest News
- Ukrainian medical professionals visit White Bear Lake
- Nightclub known as White Bear’s gangster headquarters
- Slight increase proposed for next year’s tax levy
- Developer hopes to create ‘residential anchor’ for intersection
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Businesses may lose license for failed compliance checks
- Letters to the Editor
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- 8 bells for beloved White Bear Lake sailor
- Boys basketball: Bears trip East Ridge 57-55, advance to state
- Wildlife rehabilitation center to construct nursery in Grant
- ‘Survivor’ contestant brings addiction recovery into spotlight
- Dog beach stays put after fumbled effort to close it
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Plans move ahead for Shoreview’s first wine bar
- Boys basketball: Totino-Grace halts Mahtomedi 77-46 in section finals
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Bears face Wayzata in state tourney Tuesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.