Cynthia “Cindy” Senarighi, 68, of White Bear Lake, passed away on March 4, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joan Goepfert; and sister, Jill Carlson. She is survived by her husband, Greg; children, Adam (Kelsie) and Rachel; grandchildren, Jack and Addy; brother, Scott (Kathy) Goepfert; and other nieces; nephews; family and friends. Cindy was a Registered Nurse for 25 years before she decided to pursue her Master’s degree and transitioned to a Pastor at St. Andrew’s Lutheran church for 8 years. She also was cofounder and CEO of Yogadevotion, a faith-based yoga company, since 1999. She enjoyed spending her time walking the lake and watching birds, she was most particular to hummingbirds. She loved spending time camping with her family in Washburn, WI and especially loved her grandma’s great adventures with her grandchildren. Cindy will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi, MN, with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Light reception to follow. Memorial service will be live-streamed for those who cannot join in person; link can be found on Mueller Memorial website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the White Bear Food Shelf. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake, www.muellermemorial.com, 651-774-9797

