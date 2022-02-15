Curtis Dennis Hinds, 76, of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, passed away from an unexpected illness on February 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born in White Bear, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 1945, he graduated from White Bear High School in 1964, and served in the United States Air Force stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. He and Jean married in 1971, and raised their two daughters in Mahtomedi, where he lived until his death. Curtis was a lifelong sportsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin. Curtis is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes (Letourneau) Brown, his father, Bernard Hinds, 2 sisters, Evelyn Ewaldt (Bob) and Alice Ann Lemon (Richard “Bud”), and 2 brothers, David Hinds (Jan), and Bernard Hinds (Peggy). Curtis is survived by his wife, Jean (Gary) Hinds, his daughters, Dawn (Hinds) Skinner (Mike), and Teri Hinds, his sister, Jeannie (Hinds) LeMere (Jim), his grandchildren Donovan and Kaleigh Skinner, and several nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a private memorial service. Curtis’ grandchildren, Donovan and Kaleigh, were the light of his life. Kaleigh has a rare genetic urea cycle disorder. In lieu of flowers, donations in Curtis’ memory can be sent to the National Urea Cycle Disorders Foundation, the national organization dedicated to conquering urea cycle disorders. Donations can be made in memory of Curtis Hinds at www.nucdf.org. Look for the heart with his name to direct your donation.
