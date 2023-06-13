Age 78, of Shoreview, Minnesota passed away on June 4, 2023, after suffering a stroke on May 28, 2023. Curt was born on November 15, 1944, in Harvey, North Dakota to Fred F. and Elsie Dockter. He attended a one room schoolhouse near Martin, North Dakota going on to attend Harvey High School. After graduating in 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1967. Curt went on to work for the Soo Line railroad for 37 years. Curt married Jeanne Becker on December 12, 1970. They moved to Columbia Heights, Minnesota, where they raised their two children, Chris and Carla. Curt was an active member of the Columbia Heights community.
In 2001, they built their dream home on a lake in Shoreview, Minnesota. This is where Curt was able to enjoy retired life and spend time with the people he cherished the most. When not enjoying time with family and friends at home, he spent his time golfing, bowling or attending wrestling meets at Mahtomedi High School, UW-Eau Claire or the U of M. Curt would go to the end of the world to be at every event for his grandchildren.
