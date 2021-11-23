Beloved Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
With broken hearts we announce the passing of Craig Edmund Vollhaber on November 16, 2021. Craig was 81 years old. Craig was born in St. Paul on June 12, 1940. Craig attended St. Mary of the Lake Elementary School and graduated from Cretin High School where he made many life-long friends. Craig graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the University Notre Dame where he also earned a spot on the varsity golf team. In 1964, Craig married Donna Jean Herbert of White Bear Lake. Together they shared a life full of good friends and loving family. Craig was a long standing member at the White Bear Yacht Club where he won ten golf club championships and held the golf course record for many years. Beyond golf, Craig was an entrepreneur and co-founder of Schwab-Vollhaber, Inc. (now SVL) where he left a great and lasting legacy. Later in life Craig and Donna retired to Jupiter, FL where they were active members at the Jupiter Hills Golf Club. Craig had a commanding presence, a deep faith and a thirst for knowledge. Craig was a private pilot, an avid boater, had a deep appreciation for music and loved gin rummy with his friends. Craig is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Marceline, sister Rita, and wife Donna. He is survived by his son Todd (Sheila), daughter Vicki (Jim), daughter Mary (Eric), 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and his beloved dog, Rosie. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Tuesday, November 30th from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass on Wednesday at the church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. Memorials preferred to St. Mary’s church.
Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
