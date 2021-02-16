Craig B. Longfellow, age 77, of Star Prairie passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Craig achieved Eagle Scout and served his country in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Craig enjoyed the outdoors by hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved to cheer on the Green Bay Packers, the Brewers and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Kristin Diel; son, Jason (Melinda) Longfellow; grandchildren, Amber Marie, Tyler Thomas and Conner Christian Diel as well as Gretta Mable Longfellow. Craig is further survived by his siblings, Douglas (Mary Lou) Longfellow, Joyce Jahn; and many family and friends. Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Helen Longfellow; sister, Joan Themmes; and son-in-law Tom Diel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post #10818 following the service. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00-12:00 noon. Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
