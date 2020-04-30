April 22, 1988-April 21, 2020
Beloved son of Paul and Janet Onderick; brother of Chris and Steve; grandson of Charlene Meredith. Adventurous spirit, kind and gentle friend to many, bicyclist, world traveler, nature lover, photographer, filmmaker. Professional signmaker/metal fabricator and bicycle mechanic. Graduated WBLHS 2006, U of M, 2011. Corey always helped others in need. He stood up for people who couldn't, and made the world a better place. We will miss him greatly.
Nullius in Verba
Fortitudine Vincimus
More at muellermemorial.com
